Perez left in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Angels due to a leg injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Perez fouled a ball of his leg in the second inning, but he stayed in the game and proceeded to hit a triple. His leg appeared to be bothering him when he was brought home one batter later, and he has been replaced by Zach McKinstry at shortstop to start the fifth. Perez will undergo further tests in the clubhouse, and the Rays should have an update on the 25-year-old's injury during or shortly after Saturday's contest.