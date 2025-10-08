Perez is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 4 of the ALDS versus the Mariners.

Since returning from the injured list in late May, Perez had served as a near-everyday player for the Tigers through the end of the regular season and during the wild-card round series victory over the Guardians, but he's moved into a backup role for the ALDS. With Detroit welcoming Colt Keith back from a rib injury that kept him out of the wild-card round, Perez has found himself as the odd man out of the lineup for the first four games of the ALDS. Keith will once again serve as the Tigers' designated hitter Wednesday, which will result in Kerry Carpenter displacing Perez in right field.