Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

Perez singled in the second inning and later put the Tigers on the board with a solo shot in the seventh. The 25-year-old has been on a tear since returning from the injured list May 27, slashing .323/.364/.710 with three homers, three doubles, four RBI and seven runs across just 33 plate appearances.