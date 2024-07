Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Guardians.

Perez went deep for the second time in the last five games and seventh time this season. The rookie has enjoyed a fairly productive July, as he has four home runs and nine RBI in 18 games this month to go along with a .773 OPS. Perez has been a pleasant surprise for the Tigers, and the 24-year-old should continue to receive ample playing time as the team focuses on his development.