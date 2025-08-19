default-cbs-image
Perez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's 10-0 win over the Astros.

Perez extended his hitting steak to four games, and he's now batting a cool .340 across 16 contests this month. The 25-year-old outfielder is up to 10 home runs and seven stolen bases for the season, with the homers representing a new career high. If Perez remains active on the bases, he could also reach double figures in both home runs and steals for the first time at the MLB level.

