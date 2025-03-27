The Tigers placed Perez (back) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Perez spent most of spring training rehabbing his lower-back inflammation. Most recently, he received an injection in his back and has already been ruled out for at least another month by president of baseball operations Scott Harris. With Matt Vierling (shoulder) also out, Ryan Kreidler is the favorite to start in center field to begin Detroit's season.
More News
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Out one month with back injury•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Back in action Saturday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Gets injection, should avoid IL•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Ruled out through Friday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: To return to lineup Wednesday•