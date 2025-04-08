The Tigers transferred Perez (back) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Thomas Nido. Perez now won't be eligible to return from his lumbar spine inflammation until late May. He recently received a second cortisone injection in his back and has yet to resume baseball activities.
