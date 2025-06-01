Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Perez started four straight games after being reinstated from the injured list Tuesday and will receive Sunday off after going 4-for-14 with a double, a solo homer and six strikeouts. Javier Baez is starting in center field for the series finale in Kansas City.
