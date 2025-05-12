Perez (back) said Monday that he's scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with High-A West Michigan on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
That's assuming he gets through his increased baseball activities early in the week without any hiccups. Perez has been out all season with lumbar spine inflammation. He is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible for activation until late May.
