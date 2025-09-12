Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Out of Detroit lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perez is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in Miami.
Perez had started each of the previous 16 tilts, but he will get a day off as the Tigers open a series against the Marlins. Kerry Carpenter will patrol right field for Detroit.
More News
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Keeps rolling Sunday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Reaches three times, scores in loss•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Collects three hits Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Blasts off Monday•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Smashes 11th home run in return•
-
Tigers' Wenceel Perez: Beginning on bench Saturday•