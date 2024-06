Perez went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Nationals.

Perez was just 2-for-21 over his previous six contests, though he bookmarked either end of the cold stretch with three-hit games. The 24-year-old rookie is understandably going through some ups and downs, but it looks like he'll continue to see regular playing time for the Tigers, at least while Kerry Carpenter (back) is on the injured list.