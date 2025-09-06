Perez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 7-5 loss to the White Sox.

Perez extended his hitting streak to six games, during which time he's batting .391 with a home run, three runs scored and five RBI. The 25-year-old outfielder seems to be blossoming in his second MLB season, and he's now sporting an .804 OPS across 81 games overall. Perez had a .683 OPS in 112 regular-season games as a rookie in 2024.