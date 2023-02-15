Perez will be limited to rehab work in the early stages of camp after experiencing some mild inflammation in his back during offseason workouts, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Perez will be part of the Tigers' big-league camp after he was added to the 40-man roster over the winter, but the switch-hitting infielder looks as though he could miss out on some action during the Grapefruit League slate while he continues to receive treatment and takes part in a core-stabilization program early in camp. Assuming he's made a full recovery from the injury before the start of the regular season, Perez will likely report to either Triple-A Toledo or Double-A Erie.