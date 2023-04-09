Perez (back) began a rehab assignment at Single-A Lakeland on Friday and has gone 3-for-8 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI through his first two games.

Perez opened the season on Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list while working his way back from back inflammation, but he looks like he could be on track to join the Tigers' top affiliate at some point during the upcoming week.

