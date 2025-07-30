Perez went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, four runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old switch hitter smacked a double in his first at-bat of the night and basically never stopped running. The four runs were a career high for Perez, while the multi-hit performance was his first since July 11, snapping an 11-game swoon in which he'd gone just 5-for-38 (.132) with zero extra-base hits. On the season, Perez is slashing .246/.298/.455 with seven homers, five steals, 22 RBI and 28 runs in 49 contests.