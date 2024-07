Perez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win against Cincinnati.

Perez pinch hit for Ryan Kreidler in the eighth inning and came through with a two-run blast that knotted the score. The long ball was his second over his past four contests and his fifth across 69 games on the campaign. Perez has never been known as a big power threat, though he did go deep 14 times in 94 contests in the minors in 2022.