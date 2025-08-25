Perez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Royals.

A day after beginning the game on the bench, Perez returned to the starting lineup Sunday and smashed his 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning. The outfielder has been productive all month long, as he's batting .308 with four home runs, eight RBI and nine runs scored across 21 games in August. Perez also started Sunday's contest as the leadoff hitter for the first time this year, and sticking in the top spot could help his fantasy value hitting in front of the likes of Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson.