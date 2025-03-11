Perez (back) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Rays, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Perez last played on March 2, but the lower-back tightness he's dealt with appears to have gone away. The 25-year-old has a good chance to open the season with a regular role for the Tigers while Matt Vierling (shoulder) and possibly Parker Meadows (arm) are sidelined.
