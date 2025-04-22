Perez (back) has yet to resume baseball activities, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Perez is still in the recovery process after being given a pair of cortisone shots to combat lumbar spine inflammation. He's already been moved to the 60-day injured list and it's not clear when he'll be ready to begin baseball activities.
