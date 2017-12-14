Tigers' Wilkel Hernandez: Headed to Detroit
Hernandez was traded to the Tigers along with Troy Montgomery in exchange for Ian Kinsler on Wednesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Hernandez spent all of 2017 in rookie ball, compiling a 2.64 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB across 44.1 innings over work. The right-hander still has a ways to go before he's major-league ready, but he's just 18 years old with a projectable 6-foot-3 frame. He could start to climb up the minor-league ranks quickly once he fills out his frame and cleans up his control issues.
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...