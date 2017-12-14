Tigers' Wilkel Hernandez: Headed to Detroit

Hernandez was traded to the Tigers along with Troy Montgomery in exchange for Ian Kinsler on Wednesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hernandez spent all of 2017 in rookie ball, compiling a 2.64 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB across 44.1 innings over work. The right-hander still has a ways to go before he's major-league ready, but he's just 18 years old with a projectable 6-foot-3 frame. He could start to climb up the minor-league ranks quickly once he fills out his frame and cleans up his control issues.