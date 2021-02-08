Hernandez underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in November, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The 21-year-old is believed to have suffered the injury during the Tigers' fall instructional league. Due to the timing of his procedure, Hernandez will miss the entire 2021 season while rehabbing, but he should enter spring training in 2022 with few restrictions. Hernandez last pitched for the Tigers' High-A affiliate in West Michigan in 2019, logging a 3.73 ERA and striking out 90 over 101.1 innings.