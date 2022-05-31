The Tigers reinstated Vest (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list in advance of the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said earlier in the day that Vest wouldn't be activated from the IL until Wednesday, but the Tigers opted to expedite the right-hander's return so the team could have a fresh arm in the bullpen for the final game of the twin bill. Drew Carlton, who tossed three innings of long relief in the Tigers' 8-2 loss in Game 1, was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to clear a spot for Vest. The 26-year-old made a 10-pitch relief appearance in a rehab game with Toledo on Monday, so the Tigers would likely prefer to stay away from Vest on Tuesday, if possible.