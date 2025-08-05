Vest was not used in Monday's 6-3 win over the Twins, with Kyle Finnegan instead recording the save for the Tigers with a clean ninth inning.

Finnegan, who came over from the Nationals in a trade last week, has now recorded Detroit's last two saves. Vest worked the eighth inning ahead of Finnegan on Saturday and then didn't appear the last two days, though he did log a total of 29 pitches across outings on Friday and Saturday. It appears that Finnegan might be moving ahead of Vest as the Tigers' top closing option, but the situation remains fluid as manager A.J. Hinch is known to mix and match at the end of games. At the very least, Vest's fantasy value has taken a hit with the arrival of Finnegan, as the former is no longer a lock to see save chances.