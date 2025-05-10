Vest struck out one batter without allowing a hit or walk in a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's win against Texas.

With Tommy Kahnle holding down the eighth inning following Tarik Skubal's seven-inning masterpiece, Vest was brought in for the ninth to protect the Tigers' one-run lead. He needed only 10 pitches (nine strikes) to get through the inning and finishing things off by getting Adolis Garcia to fly out to center field. It was Vest's fifth save of the season on six opportunities, and his small pitch count Friday should make him available out of the bullpen for Saturday's game. He has a 2.12 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB across 17 innings this season.