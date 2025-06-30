Vest struck out one over a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Twins.

Vest retired the side on a tidy eight pitches (six strikes) to earn his first save since June 12 versus the Orioles. He had a pinkie finger injury between those saves, which led to a blown save June 15 versus the Reds, but he avoided the injured list and has since turned in three scoreless innings. Vest is up to 13 saves, two holds and three blown saves while posting a 2.37 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB across 38 innings. Vest continues to hold an edge for saves over Tommy Kahnle, who worked the eighth inning Sunday.