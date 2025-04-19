Vest gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Royals.

Tommy Kahnle and Tyler Holton had both pitched Thursday and Friday and were unavailable, leaving closing duties to Vest. The right-hander wasn't exactly sharp, but after putting two runners aboard with two outs, he coaxed a pop-up from Kyle Isbel to end the afternoon. Vest has had an impressive start to the season overall in a high-leverage role for the Tigers, posting a 1.04 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through 8.2 innings with one win and one hold in addition to Saturday's save.