Vest tossed two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

Vest cruised through the seventh and eighth innings on 17 pitches, with 15 of those strikes. The righty lowered his ERA to 1.42 in the process, and while Alex Lange appears to be locked in as the team's closer, Vest has been a great reliever so far. He has some fantasy value as long as he's contributing elite ratios and good strikeout numbers.