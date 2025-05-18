Vest tossed a scoreless inning with one strikeout to record the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Despite not allowing a hit or a walk, Vest needed 24 pitches to retire three batters, but he still managed to earn his fifth save of the year in seven chances. The veteran righty is strengthening his hold on the top closer role in Detroit, as he now has a sparkling 1.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 25 strikeouts across 21.2 innings. Tommy Kahnle, who has five saves of his own this season, worked a clean eighth inning Sunday and will continue to be in the mix for saves moving forward.