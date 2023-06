Vest (2-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Wednesday against the Rangers. He struck out one.

Starter Joey Went covered 4.1 innings before giving way to Vest. The latter has been a strong relief option this year, as he now has a 2.84 ERA and has struck out 20 batters in 19 innings. Alex Lange has locked down the closer job with his own stellar play, but Vest has carved out an important role in the Detroit bullpen.