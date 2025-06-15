Vest was removed during his appearance in the eighth inning of Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Reds due to an unspecified injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. He dropped to 5-1 on the season after retiring two of the six batters he faced and allowing three unearned runs on three hits.

Vest entered the game in a high-leverage spot in the top of the eighth, taking over with a runner on second base and no outs while the Tigers held a 4-2 lead. After allowing back-to-back base hits, Vest struck out Tyler Stephenson, then loaded the bases after Detroit was unable to record an out on a fielder's choice. Vest then allowed a game-tying sacrifice fly before Gavin Lux's single scratched through the go-ahead run. Vest remained in the game after Lux's base hit, but he uncorked a wild pitch that scored another run. The right-hander seemed to be in discomfort after the pitch and was lifted from the contest, though the Tigers didn't provide an immediate explanation for his removal. Manager A.J. Hinch will likely shed more light on Vest's situation after the game or when he meets with the media prior to Tuesday's series opener versus the Pirates.