Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Vest (illness) is expected to be activated from the COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Vest tested positive for COVID-19 on May 20, but he's since cleared all protocols and made a success rehab appearance for Monday for Triple-A Toledo, retiring the side in a perfect 10-pitch, 10-strike inning. Before landing on the COVID-19-related IL, Vest turned in a 2.12 ERA and 0.65 WHIP with 22 punchouts over 17 innings for Detroit.