Vest allowed six runs on four hits while not recording an out in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He walked two batters as well.

It was a disastrous outing for Vest, who looked better in his spring debut Wednesday, tossing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. The righty should still have a key role after appearing in 59 games for the Tigers last season, though he could slide down some in the bullpen pecking order if he continues to struggle throughout the spring. Vest is likely behind Alex Lange and Jose Cisnero as a closing option at this point anyways, so his fantasy value is limited.