Vest has some new setup options in front of him in the Detroit bullpen with the Tigers adding Rafael Montero, Kyle Finnegan and Codi Heuer in separate trades, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Finnegan had been Washington's closer before the deal, compiling a 4.38 ERA and 20 saves in 40 appearances, but he isn't a big strikeout guy with only 32 of them over 39 innings. Vest has a stronger 2.53 ERA and has also struck out 51 batters across 46.1 innings, so he still profiles as the best closing option for Detroit. However, Finnegan and the other relievers at least give the Tigers some more options to mix and match with. Detroit also added former closer Paul Sewald (shoulder) in a trade, but he was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News and won't be eligible for activation until Sept. 10.