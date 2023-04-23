Vest tossed two scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts in Saturday's loss to the Orioles.

Vest was recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day and immediately looked comfortable in the MLB bullpen. The righty posted a 4.00 ERA with a 63:22 K:BB over 63 innings last season for the Tigers, so it was a bit of a surprise that he didn't make the Opening Day roster despite some struggles in spring training. He could stick around now, however, with Detroit lacking in established bullpen options.