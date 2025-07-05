Vest picked up a four-out save, allowing one hit and one walk while also picking up a strikeout, during Friday's 2-1 win over the Guardians.

Vest worked more than an inning for the first time in nine appearances. The 30-year-old put out a fire in the bottom of the eighth, then worked through a baserunner's worth of traffic in the ninth on his way to his 14th save in 17 tries this year. The right-hander picked up at least one strikeout in his ninth straight outing for a total of 12 in his last 8.2 innings. Yet to surrender a run in five straight appearances, his ERA is now at 2.25 for the season.