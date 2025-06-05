Vest (5-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts to earn the win in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the White Sox.

After Detroit starter Sawyer Gipson-Long only covered 3.2 innings, the Tigers needed a lift from their bullpen, and Vest was up to the challenge. The veteran righty has been excellent this season with a 1.80 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 32 strikeouts across 30 innings. Vest has also already matched his regular-season win total from the last two years combined.