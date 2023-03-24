site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Will Vest: Optioned to Triple-A
Vest was optioned to Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Friday.
Vest has struggled mightily this spring while fighting mechanical issues. He will try to get those ironed out at Toledo and could still be a key piece in the Tigers' bullpen later this season.
