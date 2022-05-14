Vest struck out both batters he faced to record his first career save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.

Gregory Soto got the call to begin the ninth inning and protect a two-run lead, but after he hit two batters and walked another around a strikeout, manager A.J. Hinch decided to turn things over to Vest with a stretch of right-handed batters due up for Baltimore. Despite having not pitched with a lead all season, the 26-year-old coolly got Ramon Urias and Rylan Bannon to flail away at sliders to secure the save. Vest has been something of a revelation in the Tigers' bullpen so far in 2022, posting a 1.17 ERA, 0.46 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB through 15.1 innings, and he appears to have earned a high-leverage role -- one which could result in more save chances given Soto's struggles so far.