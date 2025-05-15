Vest (3-0) worked around two hits to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out one.

Vest now has two wins over his last four appearances out of the bullpen, and he's already tied his career high with three wins overall this season. The veteran righty has been locked in with a 1.80 ERA,1.05 WHIP and 23 strikeouts across 20 innings. Vest has four saves as well, and while Tommy Kahnle is also in the mix at the end of games, the former has established definite fantasy value so far in 2025.