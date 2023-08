Vest (leg) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Vest returns to the majors after four rehab appearances with Triple-A Toledo. In 4.0 innings, he allowed four earned runs, but had a perfect inning in his last game. Before suffering the leg strain, the reliever had a 2.53 ERA in the month of June. In a corresponding move, Chasen Shreve was designated for assignment.