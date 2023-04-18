site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-will-vest-returns-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Will Vest: Returns to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Detroit optioned Vest to Triple-A Toledo following Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians.
Vest served as the 27th man for the twin bill but didn't appear out of the bullpen in either game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read