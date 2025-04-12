Vest (1-0) tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief and earned the win in Friday's 7-6 victory over the Twins. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

Vest recorded the last out of the bottom of the seventh inning and then pitched a clean eighth as well. After allowing a run in his first appearance of the year back on March 28 against the Dodgers, the veteran righty has rattled off five straight scoreless outings. Overall, Vest has a strong 1.59 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and seven strikeouts across 5.2 innings of relief. He should continue to work in a high-leverage role in front of Tommy Kahnle.