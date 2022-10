Vest is expected to start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 27-year-old made an emergency start last week and is set to start again in Tuesday's nightcap, assuming he isn't needed to pitch in Game 1. Vest hasn't covered more than an inning during any of his past 10 outings, so he's unlikely to record more than a few outs as an opener.