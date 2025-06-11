Vest allowed a run in an inning of work but managed to secure the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Orioles. He struck out one.

Vest had a little wiggle room, so the solo shot he allowed to Jordan Westburg was of little consequence, and the veteran righty managed to secure his 11th save of the year in 13 chances. Vest has been lights out with a 1.89 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 33.1 innings, and he leads the team in saves, with Tommy Kahnle sitting behind him with eight. Kahnle will continue to see high-leverage work, but Vest has done enough to remain Detroit's top closing option for the time being.