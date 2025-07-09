Vest worked around a hit to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rays. He struck out three.

Vest continued his strong recent stretch of play, as he's now rattled off seven straight scoreless appearances, and he's struck out 11 batters during that time. The veteran righty is starting to pull away as Detroit's top closing option, as he has a team high 15 saves compared to nine for Tommy Kahnle. The latter also only has two saves since the beginning of June, while Vest has compiled seven saves over that stretch. Both players have pitched well and deserve attention in fantasy leagues, but Vest is the preferred target at the moment.