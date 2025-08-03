Vest worked the eighth inning of Saturday's 7-5 win over the Phillies and allowed two runs on three hits while retiring two batters via strikeout.

After seven strong innings from starter Tarik Skubal, Vest worked the eighth inning with the Tigers up 7-3. He came on to face the top of Philadelphia's order in Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, and Harper tagged him for a two-run home run. After Vest departed, the newly acquired Kyle Finnegan came on to record the final four outs of the game and earn his first save with his new team. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch may mix and match with his revamped bullpen moving forward, and if Vest is used more frequently in high-leverage spots before the ninth inning, his fantasy value could take a hit due to a decrease in save opportunities.