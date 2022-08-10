Vest allowed three runs on three hits and a walk across an inning of relief in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Guardians.

Starter Tyler Alexander was tagged with a tough-luck loss, as he left the game after seven innings with the Tigers trailing 2-0 against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber, but Vest quickly made matters worse in the eighth inning. The three earned runs are the most allowed in an appearance by the righty since he got tagged for five runs back on June 26. Vest has still been mostly good for the Tigers with a 3.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 43 innings this season, though he's working in middle relief, which limits his fantasy appeal.