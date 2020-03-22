Castro worked on his defensive mechanics over the winter in an effort to stick at shortstop in the majors, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Manager Ron Gardenhire said he was concerned with Castro's defensive mechanics when he made his MLB debut last fall and had doubts the 22-year-old could stick at shortstop. However, Gardenhire noticed improvements before spring training was suspended. "Some of the mechanical things we talked about, they're gone," Gardenhire said. "He can play shortstop with those mechanics." Castro possesses plenty of promise and could still push for a starting role with the rebuilding Tigers.