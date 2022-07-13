Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Castro will take a seat in the series finale after he started each of the Tigers' past three games at three different positions (right field, center field and third base). Though he's hitting just .231 in July, Castro has provided some fantasy intrigue in the form of three stolen bases. He doesn't have a clear path to everyday playing time at the moment, but Castro could be a name to monitor in deeper mixed leagues if he ends up settling into a full-time role at some position.