Castro will start at shortstop and bat third Monday against the Twins.

Castro has slotted into the three hole in each of the Tigers' four games to date. The early returns haven't been especially impressive (2-for-12 with a triple and a walk), but Castro should get at least a few more opportunities in the heart of the batting order before manager A.J. Hinch contemplates a change. Even if he ultimately drops down in the order, Castro still appears to have a full-time role on lock.